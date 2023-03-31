Chicago Bears four-round mock draft: Who could they target with top 6 picks?

When the NFL Draft begins April 27, the Bears will have four picks lined up within the top 64 overall selections. General manager Ryan Poles is well positioned to grab some talented players for his roster.

Much of the discussion centers on the first round. Who will the Bears take at No. 9 overall? Shaw Local Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond released his first-round mock draft this week. It is available here.

For the Bears, this year’s draft will be about so much more than what happens in the first round. So who could they be targeting with some of their top picks?

Here’s a look at the first four rounds.

[ What picks do the Bears have in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Carolina trade? ]

First round: No. 9 overall

Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

The big question will be who is available? If Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson or Northwestern tackle/guard Peter Skoronski are still on the board at No. 9, the Bears have to give them strong consideration.

If they are not, Johnson seems like the best choice. The debate between Johnson and Skoronski comes down to whether or not teams think Skoronski is a guard or a tackle. Johnson has the length to be a tackle and taking him here would give the Bears the starter they very much need to find at the tackle position.

Others in consideration: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech; Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern; Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia.

Second round: No. 53 overall (from Baltimore)

Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame

After going offense with their first pick, the Bears look for help on the edge. Offensive tackle and pass rusher are easily their top two needs. They can take the best player available to them at either position with the No. 9 pick, then address the other position in the second round.

Foskey set the Notre Dame career sack record. He used his size and speed to bully offensive linemen in college. His repertoire might need some refining at the NFL level, but the athletic ability is there for him to do just that.

Others in consideration: Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State; Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn; John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota.

Second round: No. 61 overall (from Carolina)

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

Even after signing versatile defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker during free agency, the Bears could still use more help on the interior of the defensive line. There will be plenty of good options in the second and third rounds if they elect to pass on Georgia’s Jalen Carter in the first, or if Carter is not available to them.

Adebawore is a freak athlete who wowed with his athletic ability at the NFL Combine and who impressed during one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl. He has all the tools to be successful at the position.

Others in consideration: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA; Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor; Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa.

Third round: No. 64 overall

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Even after the addition of DJ Moore, the Bears are in need of more depth at the wide receiver position. Reed had a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2021. Though his numbers dropped off last season, that was the case all across the board for Michigan State’s offense. Reed is a little undersized for the NFL, but he makes up for it with his speed.

Others in consideration: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma; Chandler Zavala, G, NC State; Rashee Rice, WR, SMU.

Fourth round: No. 103 overall

Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

The Bears will be in the market for a running back. With Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman in the mix for the starting job, it feels more likely that they will look for an additional back on day three of the draft, rather than day two.

Miller paced the Horned Frogs on their journey to the national championship game. He totaled 1,399 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s not afraid to take on contact during his runs.

Others in consideration: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn; Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane; Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland.

Fourth round: No. 133 overall (from Philadelphia)

Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois

Cornerback is not a high priority for the Bears, but they could consider bringing someone in to challenge Kindle Vildor for the third spot behind Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Martin has been overshadowed by teammate Devon Witherspoon at Illinois’ cornerback position. Martin provides versatility. He could play the slot or even safety.

Others in consideration: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford; Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern; Chase Brown, RB, Illinois.