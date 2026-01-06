A look at the All-Hieronymus BCR golf team

Princeton's Kyle Castner (2004) and Hall's Carrie Riordan (2005) are part of Kevin Hieronymus' BCR Golf Team from his time as BCR Sports Editor (Photo Illustration by Scott Ande)

I had an area athlete-turned-coach this fall say he’d love to see my “Mt. Rushmore” of sports from my time I’ve covered sports in Bureau County.

I was hesitant at first, because with 40 years to cover I knew it’d be easy to overlook someone worthy.

But I thought it could be fun looking back at all the great athletes I’ve covered over the years. I’m going to take a look at most sports throughout the course of this school year, but not all; those for which I have records and stats available. They won’t quite be a “Mt. Rushmore” of the traditional four, but will have some tweaks for each sport.

I came to the BCR in early November in 1986. Yes, I’m an old-timer. I didn’t start running all-area teams for most sports until the 1990s, so each sport will have a different starting point.

The first sport I will start with is the “All-Hieronymus” golf team. My look at the top boys and girls golfers starts in 1997, the first year of our All-BCR golf teams.

First for the boys including their school and year graduated.

Kyle Castner (Princeton, 2004): Castner was the highest-placing medalist from Bureau County for 22 years with a third-place finish in 2003. A two-time BCR Golfer of the Year and three-time state qualifier, the Tigers ace had a season-best 36.8 average. He went on to play for Lindenwood University.

Danny Nelson (Princeton, 2006): Nelson was a two-time state medalist for the Tigers, placing 10th in 2003 and 14th in 2005. He had a season-best 37.5 average. The two-time Golfer of the Year went on to play for St. Ambrose University. Sadly, we lost Danny to a tragic auto accident on Oct. 11, 2016, at age 29. He is deeply missed.

Wyatt Novotny (Bureau Valley, 2026): The Storm ace became Bureau County’s first state golf champion this fall, shooting an even-par 144, taking the gold medal by two strokes. A three-time state qualifier, Novotny had the lowest season average (36) of any Bureau County golfer dating back through 1997. He will be teeing up for Illinois Central College next year.

Landon Plym (Hall, 2025): Plym was a three-time BCR Golfer of the Year sophomore through senior years and had the best average in the area as a freshman. He averaged a 36.5 as a senior. Coach Mason Kimberly called him the best golfer in school history.

James Thompson (Hall, 1998): A two-time state medalist for the Red Devils, Thompson placed seventh at state in 1995 and sixth in 1996. He averaged 37.9 as the first BCR Golfer of the Year as a senior in 1997 and was crowned as the NCIC champion.

Next 5: Kenney Jones (Princeton, 2006) - Golfer of the Year, season-best 38.0 average; Nathan Potthoff (St. Bede, 2020 - Two-time Golfer of the year, had season best 38.0 average; Nick Rounds (Hall, 2010) - Three-time Golfer of Year; Collin Slattery (Princeton, 2011) - Two-time Golfer of Year, eighth at state in 2008; Justin VanLanduit (BV, 1996) - Ninth-place state medalist in Bureau Valley’s first year in 1995;

Let’s turn to the girls:

Katie Farrell (Princeton, 2000): Farrell was named as the BCR Golfer of the Year (girls/boys), three years running from 1997-99, and was a two-time state qualifier. She averaged 41.0 as a senior.

Riley Hansen (Neponset/Kewanee): The Neponset golfer was a three-time state medalist for Kewanee, topped by a 1A runner-up finish in 2017. The two-time BCR Golfer of the Year also placed eighth in 2016 and 2019. She averaged 37.7 as a senior.

Arraia Hicks (Princeton, 2016): A two-time BCR Golfer of the Year, Hicks carried area-best averages of 44.9 and 46.9. She was a four-time sectional qualifier.

Ally Mendoza (St. Bede, 2022): The third in line of St. Bede sisters, Mendoza was a two-time Golfer of Year with a season-best 44.7 average;

Carrie Riordan (Hall, 2005): Riordan had a lengthy resume as a four-time BCR Golfer of the Year, three-time state qualifier, two-time regional champion and sectional champion senior year. She went on to become a conference champion for Eastern Illinois and pursued a professional career.

Next five: Gwen Holmes (Princeton, 2009) - The Golfer of the Year placed 12th in Class A as a senior in 2008. Holmes averaged a 46.9 as a senior; Aiko Mendoza (St. Bede, 2018) - Golfer of Year with season-best 46.0 average; Bekki Prokup (St. Bede, 2010) - Golfer of the Year with a 45.6 average; Sophia Suarez (Princeton, 2015) - Two-time Golfer of Year with season-best 46.2 average; Kelly VanDenbussche (Princeton, 2018) - Golfer of Year with a season-best 44.2 average.

Kevin Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com