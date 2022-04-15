Letter: MET Towers are just the start for more wind farms

My Name is Jani Wells and I’m a property owner and taxpayer in Neponset township. Before I begin my 5-minute plea for how the rest of my life is to be determined- I’d like to ask- and I think it’s a fair question.

How many of you have already got your mind made up on how you’re going to vote on the MET towers? Because I have better things to do than waste it on a battle I have already lost.

Also, I ask that if any of you have signed contracts or have received money from any of the wind turbine companies, that you recuse yourself from the vote. It would be the ethical thing to do.

I know you have heard all these arguments before, but did you really listen to the people you represent? (All of them!) The only pro comments I’ve heard for wind turbines from the zoning dept is they can’t tell property owners what to do with their land.

Then why is there even a zoning dept? Because what I see is that’s all they do is tell people what they can do with their land, or this permit wouldn’t even be under discussion.

You have heard all the arguments against the turbines, and no one here is ignorant to the fact that’s where these MET tower permits are leading- A new four township wind farm.

We have heard about flicker, vibration, noise, eye pollution, landfill overload, health problem, disrupting aquifers, double energy cost since each turbine has to be backed up by fossil fuels, billions of American taxpayer dollars used to subsidize the cost because they are not sustainable on the own.

This money most times goes to foreign companies and sold many times, they may end up China owned! I can go on and on, but the cons far outweigh the pros.

So, we have to asked ourselves what the pros are. All I can see is that we can make a handful of large landowners thousands of dollars at the expense of others not as fortunate. Don’t get me wrong.

We are not envious of their money, or we could have signed a contract. We live, where we live, by design. We love our local history, our nature, our wildlife and our peace and quiet. We choose to live a simple life and just want to be left alone.

We are also property owners and taxpayers who have a right to a to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness with no infringements. A 500 foot wind tower, 1/3 mile (1800 ft) from my home is a huge infringement. Wouldn’t you say?

We don’t have the same set back protection as the townspeople. A wind turbine has a 1 ½ miles setback requirement from a town (about 8000 ft) by county ordinance.

This is a David and Goliath story and I’m just one person. I pray a lot these days that God will open the hearts and minds of our elected officials. I want them to consider the health and welfare of all the individuals that trusted them enough to elect them.

Please don’t let big money promises keep you from doing the right thing by the people you represent. I ask you to take your time to research yourself the problems these turbines could bring so we don’t have regrets later like Texas and Germany did.

Seven hundred lives were lost in Texas when the turbines froze during a cold snap. Germany’s decision to pursue green energy has been the largest geo-political mistake in Europe since WW2. They are now re-powering their coal fired power plants and dismantling their wind farms. Intermittent green energy doesn’t seem to be all it’s cracked up to be.

So, before you choose to make a quick decision that will affect our county and its people for the next 30 years, I ask that you take more time and delay this vote for 30 days. Please do your due diligence and consider everyone before you make your decision. Thank you for hearing me out and God bless you all.