Track & Field: Logan’s Landen Hoffman wins state eighth-grade discus title, sets state record

Princeton Logan’s Landen Hoffman took the top spot on the podium by winning the IESA Class 3A State discus championship. (Photo provided)

EAST PEORIA - Logan Junior High’s Landen Hoffman didn’t just win the IESA Class 3A eighth-grade state discus championship.

He won it with a new state record.

Hoffman shattered the IESA state record by more than six and a half feet with a throw of 163-4 (49.8 meters), winning the state championship by nearly eight feet (2.4 meters).

The previous state record was 156-11.

Hoffman previously set the Logan school record, now by nearly 19 feet with his throw at state.

Also for Logan, Lelia Acker placed sixth in the seventh-grade high jump.