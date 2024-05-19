May 18, 2024
Track & Field: Logan’s Landen Hoffman wins state eighth-grade discus title, sets state record

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Logan’s Landen Hoffman took the top spot on the podium by winning the IESA Class 3A State discus championship.

EAST PEORIA - Logan Junior High’s Landen Hoffman didn’t just win the IESA Class 3A eighth-grade state discus championship.

He won it with a new state record.

Hoffman shattered the IESA state record by more than six and a half feet with a throw of 163-4 (49.8 meters), winning the state championship by nearly eight feet (2.4 meters).

The previous state record was 156-11.

Hoffman previously set the Logan school record, now by nearly 19 feet with his throw at state.

Also for Logan, Lelia Acker placed sixth in the seventh-grade high jump.

