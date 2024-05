The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse. (Shaw Media file photo)

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

Sophia Barbara Bayer of Kiel, Wisconsin, and Tyler Thomas Decker of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Alyssa Shileen Hopps of La Moille and Felix Alberto Balbuena Profeta of Higuey, Dominican Republic.

Christopher Michael Elliott of Oak Lawn and Alexis Kimberly Haws of Standard.

Philip Robert Interial of Kewanee and Laura Ann Vance of Kewanee.