Hike the Hennepin event to feature walk from Lock 6 to 11

May’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal Hike the Hennepin event will be Sunday, May 19, and covers the stretch of canal from Lock 6 to Lock 11 (Bridge 6). (Shaw File Photo)

May’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal Hike the Hennepin event will be Sunday, May 19, and covers the stretch of canal from Lock 6 to Lock 11 (Bridge 6).

This portion of the Hike the Hennepin is 4.6 miles in length and has been named “Snapping Turtle.” The group will meet at Lock 11, just north of Tiskilwa at 1:30 p.m., where participants will be shuttled to Lock 6 to begin their hike.

Directions to Lock 11: Take Main Street south out of Princeton and continue on that road until you cross the canal. The lock will then be on your left. If traveling from the south, take county road 1800 E north out of Tiskilwa for about a mile, watch for a sign on the right.

This stretch of canal was one of former Hike Leader Ed Herrmann’s favorites and the group is renaming Sunday’s hike in his honor as the Ed Herrmann Memorial Hike. You don’t have to be a member of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate and there is no fee for the hike. Dress weather appropriately.

For more information, contact the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.