Touring singer-songwriter to present World War I show in Princeton

Singer/songwriter Barry Cloyd will tell the story of his grandfather in World War I and end with an original song titled “Keep A Candle Burning ... A Soldier’s Letter Home” during a presentation 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

Cloyd is a Midwestern based, award-winning, touring multi-instrumentalist who typically performs more than 125 shows of all types per year. His presentation is titled “Over There…The U.S. in World War I.”

5:30 p.m. Monday, May 20: All movies are free and open to the public. Because of its distributor contract, the library can’t list movie titles. Call the Circulation Desk for more information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21: Preschool story time/craft, Matson Meeting Room, getting dirty/cleaning up with Salt Dough activity.

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21: Musicians of all levels are invited to attend, or just come to enjoy the performance.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23: Youth Dungeons & Dragons for ages 10 and older. For more information, contact the Youth Services Desk at 815-875-1331, ext. 220, or email help@princetonpl.org.