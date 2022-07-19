Police Blotter: July 19, 2022

Bureau County Sheriff reports.

Betty J. Lundeen, 52, of Princeton was charged with speeding 26-35 over the speed limit, no valid registration and operating an uninsured vehicle at 7:08 p.m. on July 15 in the 1700 block of S. Main Street in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Douglas G. Frazier, 26, of Princeton was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident at 11:25 p.m. on July 15 in the 300 block of W. Kansas Street in Bureau, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

James L. Emond, 53, of Marshfield, WI was charged with domestic battery at 5:28 p.m. on July 16 in the 12000 block of 2790 East Street in DePue, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.