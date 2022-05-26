Police Blotter: May 26, 2022

Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Peggy S. Waranka, 46, of DePue, was charged with driving with a revoked license at 4:01 a.m. May 25 at Route 29 and 2750 East Street in Princeton

Omar M. Diab, 32, of Spring Valley, was picked up on a warrant for failure to appear at 7:40 a.m. May 25 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.



