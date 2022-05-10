Police Blotter: May 9, 2022

PRINCETON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Charles A.P. Ward, 46 of Astoria, OR was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at 12:16 a.m. on May 8 at the intersection of Lake Street and Euclid Avenue, Princeton Police said.

BUREAU COUNTY SHERIFF

Lindsey J. Novak, 32, of Tiskilwa was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to report an accident at 8:29 a.m. May 7 at 1100 East Street, 1/2 mile south of 1000 North Avenue, Buda, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

James M. Jandura, 37, of Princeton was charged with criminal damage to property at 3:06 a.m. May 8 in the 100 block of N. Main Street, Arlington, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eric L. Mora Nieto, 30, of LaSalle was charged with possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and speeding at 1:30 a.m. May 9 at Route 89 and Zearing turnoff, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.