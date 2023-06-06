Neponset’s annual Picnic Day celebration to be held June 10

Neponset’s annual Picnic Day celebration will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in Scott Park, located in downtown Neponset.

The full-day schedule of activities will begin with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Neponset Fire Department from 7 to 11 a.m. at the community building located on West Commercial Street. A donation is asked for each breakfast.

Vendors will be set up in Scott Park including crafts, farmer’s markets, garage sale items, antiques and more. Vendors that are scheduled to participate include Little Valley Crafts, Dani’s Homemade Soaps and Candles, Trish Vaugh Antiques and Crafts, Barb’s Birdhouses, Gourds and Homemade Jams, Butch and Rita McNinch’s Applique Towels, Quilts and Gnomes, Style Dots Jewelry and more.

A kids fun run will begin at 7:45 a.m. at Scott Park followed by the 10th annual 5K run beginning at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $15 for the run run and $20 for the 5K. The fee includes a t-shirt and pancake breakfast ticket.

A parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the former high school, 109 N. Harlan Street, before heading south on Harlan Street, then west on Main Street, north on 1st Street and then west on Commercial Street. Bicyclists of all ages are invited to decorate their bikes and lead off the parade.

The Neponset Legion will provide the color guard. All entries are welcome and can include business entries, politicians, antique cars, tractors and implements, kids and pets, walking entires, floats, motorcycles, golf carts, ATVs and horses.

All entries except for tractors and implements will line up at the old high school at 9:30 a.m. Farm machinery will line up at the former Bluechip Factory at 9:30 a.m.

The Kewanee High School Marching Boilermakers will also participate in the parade. Following the parade, the band will perform a concert in Scott Park at the pavillion. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

Horse and donkey rides will be available in the park. A book stacking contest and bingo will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the library. Neponset Grade School will also sponsor a lunch at the Community Building.

At 5 p.m. the Neponset Fire Department will cook and serve pork chops at the annual potluck dinner at Scott Park. Attendees should bring a dish to share, as well as their own utensils, plates and chairs.

The Neponset Historical Society will hold a pie auction at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Pavilion. Entrants should bring their pies to the community building between noon at 2 p.m. for judging. No pies requiring refrigeration are allowed.

Live music will be provided by the Peter Dragon from 8 to 11:30 p.m. in Scott Park. All are welcome to attend the free concert and should bring chairs or blankets and their own refreshments.

For more information, call Karen at the Village Hall at 309-594-2201.