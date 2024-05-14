Bureau County Property Transfers: April 18-30, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded April 18-30, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office. (BCR file)

April 18

April 18

Peoples National Bank of Kewanee to Jay and Walter Blackert, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Gold Township, $35,000.

Mary Ann Cernovich (POA), Mary Ann Cernovich and Rick Cernovich to Daniel and Julia Yuhas, joint tenancy deed, Lot 5 in Block 34 in South Addition in Sheffield, $180,000.

April 19

Gary Isaacson to Alison Brown and Doran Piper, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 26 and part of Lot 27 in Manor Court Subdivision First Addition in Princeton, $230,000.

April 22

Beverly Boers (decd), Brian Boers, Justin Boers, Terri Boers, Kaitlin Crane, Barbara Croisant (AIF) and Barbara Croisant to Brian Boers, warranty deed, parts of Section 19 in Hall Township, $225,000.

April 23

Leslie Bennett (decd), Jeff Bennett, Tracey Davis and Kelly Dexter to Dimitri Kapsalis, warranty deed, part of Section 22 in Neponset Township, $167,100.

Doris Stabler (decd), Jeffrey Stabler (ex) and Jeffrey Stabler to Lea Ferris, executor deed, part of Section 29 in Neponset Township, $53,000.

Cheryl Bebej, Michael Hodge, Patrick Hodge, Thomas Hodge and Kami Krieger to Jacob and Tess Heidenreich, warranty deed, part of Lot 119 in Princeton, $145,000.

Joyce Moore to David and Sherri Vandusen, joint tenancy deed, Lot 3 in Block 3 in Wyanet, $98,000.

Glade Faber Trust and Heartland Bank and Trust Company (tr) to Ellen and William Stouffer, trustees’ deed, part of Section 21 in Clarion Township and part of Section 16 in Clarion Township, $1,119,685.

Glade Faber Trust and Heartland Bank and Trust Company (tr) to Linda Faber (tr), Martin Faber (tr), Linda Faber Trust and Martin Faber Trust, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 16 in Clarion Township, $1,085,954.

April 24

Christopher and Rebecca to Carrmont LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 33 in Walnut Township, $132,000.

Cotter-Donovan LLC to Cole Wright, warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Wheatland Township, $1,040,000.

Joseph McCarter to Jennifer and John Pembleton, joint tenancy deed, Lot 27 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $100,000.

Anna Arteaga to Julian Gonzalez, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 1 in Factory Addition in La Moille, $98,000.

April 25

Charles Taliani to Neil Nadolski, Christopher Tonioni and Nicole Tonioni, warranty deed, Lots 15 and 16 in Block 88 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, part of Lot 14 in Block 88 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley and Lot 15 in Block 88 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $460,000.

Lester Atwell to Austin Fischer, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 1 and Lot 7 in Block 1 in McDonald’s Subdivision in Walnut, $127,500.

April 26

Omar Pureco to Hunter Hernandez, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 45 in Ladd, $115,000.

Elizabeth Rylee to Christina and Jordan Huber, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 and part of Lot 16 in Block 21 in Sheffield, $100,700.

Joyce Dixon to Worldwide Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 2 in Sheffield, $68,000.

Brett and Jenna Barkman to Jacqueline Patnoe, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in La Moille Township, $27,000.

Jack Cissell Jr. to Justin Anderson and Lindsay Bickett, warranty deed, part of Lot 3, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Block 1 in Ladd, $155,000.

April 29

David Taylor (tr) and David Taylor Trust to Eric and Leah Taylor, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 112 in Princeton, $85,000.

Christy and John Isaacson to Collin Cromwell, warranty deed, Lot 316 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $277,500.

April 30

Jeff and Terry Piper to Elizabeth Riley, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 12 in Ohio, $68,000.