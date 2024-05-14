Spring Valley Hall High School honors biliteracy awardees

The Global Seal Functional and Working Fluency recipients at Hall High School are Gaby Romero, Lauren Hogan, Katie Lawrence (teacher), Haylie Pellegrini, (front) Jasmin Martinez, Angela Garcia-Guerrero and Valery Arzaga. Not pictured are Alyssa Flores, Blake Lusk, Evelin Martinez-Prado, Melissa Rosas and Sofi Serpico. (Photo provided by Allie Lemrise)

Hall High School in Spring Valley participated in the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy and the Global Seal of Biliteracy programs again this year.

These programs recognize students that display a high level of proficiency in the Spanish language. All students in Spanish 4 took a standardized test evaluating their reading, writing, listening and speaking skills in Spanish. Recipients of the State Seal of Biliteracy receive two years of foreign language course credit at Illinois public colleges and universities, credentials for their resumes and increased job opportunities. Recipients of the Global Seal of Biliteracy receive the same benefits at the state seal but it is recognized nationally instead of only in Illinois.

The Commendation Towards Biliteracy is given to students who have demonstrated progress toward achieving a high level of proficiency in Spanish. This year Hall has 12 students who qualified for the commendation: Mya Bustos, Robert Cavanah, McKenna Christiensen, Taylor Coutts, Alyssa Flores, Gianni Guerrini, Moses Levine, Mya McLaughlin, Evey Meyer, Haylie Pellegrini, Hannah Vanaman and Ceci Verucchi.

The State Seal of Biliteracy is given to students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in Spanish. This year, Hall has nine students who qualified for the State Seal of Biliteracy: Jasmin Martinez, Valery Arzaga, Angela Garcia-Guerrero, Lauren Hogan, Blake Lusk, Evelin Martinez-Prado, Gaby Romero, Melissa Rosas and Sofi Serpico.

The Global Seal of Biliteracy is given to students who have achieved an even higher level of proficiency in Spanish than what is required at the state level. There are two levels of fluency students can achieve. The first level of the Global Seal is functional fluency and there were eight students who qualified for this level: Valery Arzaga, Alyssa Flores, Lauren Hogan, Blake Lusk, Evelin Martinez-Prado, Haylie Pellegrini, Gaby Romero and Melissa Rosas. The highest level of fluency a student can achieve is the Global Seal with Working Fluency. This year, Hall has three students who qualified for this level: Jasmin Martinez, Angela Garcia-Guerrero and Sofi Serpico.

State Commendation recipients at Hall High School are (back) Taylor Coutts, Gianni Guerrini, Robert Cavanah, Hannah Vanaman, Mya McLaughlin, (front) McKenna Christiansen, Ceci Verucchi, Evey Meyer, Moses Levine, Mya Bustos and Haylie Pellegrini. Not pictured is Alyssa Flores. (Photo provided by Allie Lemrise)