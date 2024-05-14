OSF St. Luke to host Senior Health Fair

A Senior Health Fair hosted by OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center and the Henry County Senior Citizens Center is set to take place 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Henry County Senior Center, 200 E. South St., Kewanee.

This free event is designed to be an informative experience for seniors in the community, highlighting the importance of health and wellness.

The Senior Health Fair will feature a variety of vendors offering services tailored specifically for seniors. From health care resources to lifestyle enhancements, attendees can explore and connect with experts in various fields to address their unique needs and concerns.

“We are excited to host the Senior Health Fair, providing a space for seniors to access valuable resources and information related to their health and well-being,” said Brenda Streit, supervisor of Volunteer Services at OSF Saint Luke. “This event underscores our commitment to supporting the health and vitality of our senior community members and maintaining strong partnerships within the Kewanee area.”

Attendees also can look forward to door prizes, giveaways and complimentary refreshments. The weekly meal will be provided by the Henry County Senior Center following the event.

For more information about the Senior Health Fair, go to osfhealthcare.org/saint-luke/calendar.