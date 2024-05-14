Princeton baseball comes up short in regional quarterfinal: Monday’s BCR roundup

Princeton's Luke LaPorte fields a hard hit ball down the first base line on Monday, May 13, 2024 in Princeton. (Mike V)

BASEBALL

Rockridge 1, Princeton 0: Tyler Forristall pitched a complete game as the No. 5-seeded Tigers lost to the No. 8 Rockets in a Class 2A Princeton Regional quarterfinal in Princeton.

Forristall allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out 11 and walking one.

Will Lott, Noah LaPorte and Forristall each had a hit for Princeton (9-13).

The Rockets scored the game’s lone run on an error in the sixth inning.

SOFTBALL

Hall 3, Fieldcrest 2 (8 inn.): Mia Wenzel hit a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Caroline Morris to lift the No. 9-seeded Red Devils to a walk-off win over the No. 10 Knights in a Class 2A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal Monday in Spring Valley.

Morris doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run for Hall (4-22), while Ava Delphi doubled and drove in a run and Kennedy Wozniak singled and scored a run.

Kaitlyn Coutts earned the win in the circle as she allowed two hits and struck out six.

The Red Devils advance to play No. 2 St. Bede at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TeriLynn Timmerman went 2 for 3 with a run for Fieldcrest, while Aliah Celis was 1 for 4 with an RBI.