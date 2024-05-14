May 14, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThank You First RespondersLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Princeton baseball comes up short in regional quarterfinal: Monday’s BCR roundup

Hall softball wins in extra innings in regional opener

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton's Luke LaPorte fields a hard hit ball down the first base line on Monday, May 13, 2024 in Princeton.

Princeton's Luke LaPorte fields a hard hit ball down the first base line on Monday, May 13, 2024 in Princeton. (Mike V)

BASEBALL

Rockridge 1, Princeton 0: Tyler Forristall pitched a complete game as the No. 5-seeded Tigers lost to the No. 8 Rockets in a Class 2A Princeton Regional quarterfinal in Princeton.

Forristall allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out 11 and walking one.

Will Lott, Noah LaPorte and Forristall each had a hit for Princeton (9-13).

The Rockets scored the game’s lone run on an error in the sixth inning.

SOFTBALL

Hall 3, Fieldcrest 2 (8 inn.): Mia Wenzel hit a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Caroline Morris to lift the No. 9-seeded Red Devils to a walk-off win over the No. 10 Knights in a Class 2A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal Monday in Spring Valley.

Morris doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run for Hall (4-22), while Ava Delphi doubled and drove in a run and Kennedy Wozniak singled and scored a run.

Kaitlyn Coutts earned the win in the circle as she allowed two hits and struck out six.

The Red Devils advance to play No. 2 St. Bede at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TeriLynn Timmerman went 2 for 3 with a run for Fieldcrest, while Aliah Celis was 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Princeton's Noah LaPorte steals third base on Monday, May 13, 2024 in Princeton.

Princeton's Noah LaPorte steals third base on Monday, May 13, 2024 in Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

Have a Question about this article?