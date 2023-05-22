‘More in Bureau County’ garage sales and more set for June 16, 17

“More in Bureau County,” county-wide garage sales, will return Father’s Day weekend on June 16 and 17. The Bureau County Tourism committee encourages each of the communities in Bureau County to host their town-wide sales the same weekend.

Formally known a “More on 34,” this event is locally-centered and allows towns that aren’t located on U.S. 34 to participate.

Townwide garage sales will be held in Ladd, Princeton and Wyanet plus additional sales will be located in Sheffield, Dover and La Moille.

In addition to individual sales, the Bureau County Fairgrounds also will host a two-day garage sale on June 16 and 17. There will be inside and outside vendors. Sign up sheets will be available on the fair’s website.

To sign up your town to be listed as a participating location, email kathybctourism@yahoo.com or call 815-866-3606 after 5 p.m. by June 5.

A map listing individual sales also will be created and will be handed out prior to the weekend of the sale. Sales will also be listed on the Bureau County Tourism Facebook page.

Aside from garage sales, many other activities have been scheduled to take place throughout the county over the weekend. A cookout will be held on May 17 at the Wyanet Locker and Psycho Silo will hold its 6th annual Car and Motorcycle Swap starting at 7 a.m. on May 16 and 17.

The Old Wheels Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 17 at the First Lutheran Church, 116 N Pleasant St. in Princeton.

The first night of the Princeton Summer Concert series will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16 on Princeton’s Main Street. The opening concert will be Rockland Road Band.

Additional activities include the Princeton Farmer’s Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 17 at Soldiers and Sailors Park.

Beef and Ag Day celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 17 at Soldiers and Sailors Park. The event will feature music by Jake Mauer and the Pork Tornadoes as well as ribeye steaks on the grill.