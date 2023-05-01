Princeton Public Library Director attends statewide training

Princeton Public Library Director, Julie Wayland, was one of 50 directors selected throughout Illinois to participate in the three-day, state-sponsored advanced training meeting. Director’s University 2.0 was held in Springfield.

The meeting was a joint project of the Illinois Heartland Library System, Illinois Library Association, Illinois State Library and Reaching Across Illinois Library System.

The meeting was developed to dive deeper into topics that were touched on in the first Director’s University including staffing issues, new laws, budgeting, diversity, equity and inclusion, board relationships and succession plans.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with other public library directors across the state and share experiences and advice through the years as well as prepare for future trends,” Wayland said.

The program was designed to offer the next level of education and knowledge to the participants to help them continue to build efficient, strong Illinois libraries.