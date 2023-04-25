Princeton bicycle maintenance workshop will be held May 18 in Zearing Park

The Princeton Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission, the Bike Place, Zearing Child Enrichment Center and the Princeton Park District have come together to present a bicycle maintenance workshop at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 in Zearing Park.

The workshop is designed to educate the public on how to use the new bicycle public work stands located in Zearing and Rotary Parks.

Participants will tune up their bikes by learning to clean bike chains, tighten brakes and pump tires using the new amenity. The event is for all ages.

The event will feature bike accessory giveaways such as lights, helmets, bottles and more and also offer a chance to win a free bike.

Participants will also be able to sign up for the upcoming Z-Tour event. For questions regarding the maintenance workshop, contact Michael Zearing at mpzearing@gmail.com.