Princeton Park District appoints Steve Renner as Recreation Supervisor

The Princeton Park District has welcomed Steve Renner to its team as the part-time Recreation Supervisor. Renner is a Princeton resident with many years of experience in parks and recreation.

Renner graduated from Sauk Valley Community College and completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Recreation from Illinois State University. He retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections where he was a Corrections Leisure Specialist for over 25 years.

Renner is also retired from the United States Air Force where he spent 20 years at Chicago O’Hare and Billy Mitchell Field in Wisconsin. Most recently he completed 11 years overseas in the Middle East, Africa and Diego Garcia, located in the Indian Ocean.

Renner is excited to join the Princeton Park District team and is looking forward to working with the children, coaches and adult sports teams members and volunteers. He is also excited to get to know the district’s ‘Master Members’ and explore new opportunities for the senior group.

“I am excited to have (Renner) join the team here at the Princeton Park District,” Director Tammy Lange said. “He has worked in the recreation field most of his life and his past experiences fit into the goals of the Princeton Park District. We are looking forward to working with him.”