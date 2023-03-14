Princeton Park District promotes Jay Kepner to Aquatics Supervisor

The Princeton Park District has promoted Jay Kepner to the position of Aquatics Supervisor. Kepner resides in Walnut and enjoys walking the canal in his free time.

Kepner has been an employee of the Park District for the last five years and has worn many hats in his time with the district including lifeguard, assistant pool manager and building supervisor.

Kepner is a certified lifeguard instructor and is working toward his water safety instructor certification.

Kepner is excited to take on the new role and help out the Princeton Park District anyway that he can.

“(Kepner) is a jack of all trades and a huge asset to the Park District,” Nick Davis, Assistant Director said. “I look forward to (Kepner) putting on all kinds of events in our Aquatics arenas.”