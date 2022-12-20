Greenfield Retirement Home holds winter coat drive for local seniors

Greenfield Retirement Home residents, tenants and staff in Princeton held a winter coat drive to benefit local seniors in the community. Donations of all sizes of adult winter coats, glove/mittens, hats and scarves were gathered from various pick-up boxes within the community.

The Tri-County Opportunity Council, along with Community Services/Food Pantry Manager Vanessa Hoffeditz, allocated the donated items to various seniors in need.

“We have seen an increase in households over 65 using the food pantry services,” Hoffeditz said. “In years past, 12% of households were 65 or older, now 32% of our households are over 65 years old. Of that group many are indicating the increased costs of food, heat and medication are the main drivers to using the food pantry.”

The coat drive will continue through the end of December as Greenfield Activity Director Chris Thompson state that this drive has been a resident favorite.

“We just wanted to assist area seniors in the community by sharing the warmth through our coat drive,” Thompson said.

Thompson added that they reached out into the community for donations. Ace Distribution Center along with Allegion and other community members have assisted with the coat drive through contributions of new and gently used items.

For information or to donate, contact Thompson at activities@greenfieldhome.org or 815-872-2261.