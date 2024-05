A cookout will be conducted 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Princeton Chevy GMC to benefit Princeton youth baseball and softball leagues. (Shaw File Photo)

Hot dogs, bratwurst patty or hamberger with chips and a drink will be $8. All food and drinks were donated by Princeton Chevy GMC, located at 1402 N. Main St.