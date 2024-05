The Princeton Moose Lodge will be hosting a Memorial Day weekend kick-off dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 24. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

The dining room will be serving food from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and there is no cover charge. Music will feature G’s “Froggies” Combo. Gary “Frog” Swanson will be on the keyboards with Virjean, Edd and Karen playing 50s and 60s tunes for dancing.