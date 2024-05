The Sheffield Summer Festival is scheduled June 27-29 at West Park. (BCR photo)

There will be live music every night. Performing 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27, will be Angela Meyer; 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 28, will be American English; and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, will be King Jeremy. Bring lawn chairs for seating.

The festival also will feature a children’s parade noon Saturday and Millers Petting Zoo from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The festival will have a carnival Thursday, Friday and Saturday.