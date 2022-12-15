Princeton Bible Church Choir to present ‘Noel, Jesus is Born’ on Dec. 17-18

The Princeton Bible Church Choir will present “Noel, Jesus is Born” by Lanny Wolfe at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, in the church auditorium, located at 21890 Walter Payton Memorial Highway.

The 20-voice choir will present music assisted by narrator and soloist Steve Lunger and other soloists Chariss Hoffman, Katie McCoy, Christina Eggers and Rob Jensen as King Herod.

A 10-voice children’s choir will also join in as shepherds in the field.

The parts of Mary and Joseph will be sung by Debbie and Justin Burlington. The Magi will be played by Mitch McCoy, Keith Barnett and Jeff Huber assisted by Lydia Hardy and David Lunger.

The whole production is directed by Marty Kiser and is open to the public at free admission.