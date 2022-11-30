OSF Healthcare welcomes new primary care provider

OSF Healthcare has announced the addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas.

Comerford began with OSF on Nov. 28 at the OSF Medical Group Office at 535 Park Ave. E.

Comerford joins the care team in Princeton and plans to offer a number of services including diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses, preventative care and routine wellness checks.

Comerford received a Bachelor os Science from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.

New or existing patient appointments for primary care with Comerford or a member of her care team can be made by calling 815-875-4531.