The Princeton High School Madrigal Singers will be hosting its annual Holiday Madrigal Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Barn at Hornbaker Gardens, 22937 County Road 1140 N in Princeton.

For show information and ticket information, contact PHS Choral Director Brandon M. Crawford at brandon.crawford@phs-il.org.