October 27, 2022
Shaw Local
Immaculate Conception Church in Ohio, Ill. to host Feather Party Bingo on Nov. 12

Doors will open at 5 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
Welcome to Ohio, Ill. sign.

The Immaculate Conception Church will host Feather Party Bingo at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the parish hall, located at 103 N. Main St. in Ohio, Ill.

Each bingo game winner gets a turkey. The $1 admission charge includes coffee, lemonade and popcorn, as well as a chance to win a door prize.

$6 dollars buys three bingo cards all night. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Barbecue sandwiches, chips and desserts will be available for a free-will donation.

Bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Immaculate Conception OCCW. For more information call 815- 376-6641, or 815-894-2092.