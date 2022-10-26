October 26, 2022
Red Cross announces upcoming blood drives in Bureau County

Drives will be held in La Moille and Walnut

By Shaw Local News Network
Polo Community High School senior Wyatt Queckboerner, 18, watches as American Red Cross worker Josh Bornsheuer inserts a needle to take Queckboerner's blood. The teen donated blood on April 28 during his lunch break. The Polo Student Council hosted the blood drive with the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross will hold two upcoming drives in Bureau County including from 1 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 at La Moille High School at 801 S. Main St. and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Walnut Community Building at 141 Main St. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to reserve a time to give before the holiday season.

To book a time participants can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

The organization is offering a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice to those who donated from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22.

