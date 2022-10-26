Red Cross announces upcoming blood drives in Bureau County

The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to reserve a time to give before the holiday season.

To book a time participants can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

The organization is offering a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice to those who donated from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22.

The Red Cross will hold two upcoming drives in Bureau County including from 1 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 at La Moille High School at 801 S. Main St. and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Walnut Community Building at 141 Main St.