Princeton Park District announces hiring of Amy Woolley as new program supervisor

The Princeton Park District announced the hiring of Amy Woolley as the new Program Supervisor. Woolley previously worked at the Princeton Park District during high school and while attending college.

Woolley graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor’s of Science in law enforcement and justice administration in 2015. Since that time, she has spent her professional career working in court services both as a juvenile detention officer/counselor, and adult probation officer.

Prior to graduating college, Woollet worked as a seasonal employee with the Princeton Park District/Bureau County Metro Center in various roles from May 2009 to May 2015.

“The time I spent working for the Princeton Park District/Bureau County Metro Center helped to fuel my desire to work for the public, and I am grateful for all that I learned and experienced while working for the Princeton Park District/Bureau County Metro Center in the past,” Woolley said.

“I am excited for the opportunity to return to the Bureau County Metro Center/Princeton Park District, and look forward to providing safe, inviting and family-oriented leisure and recreation activities for all residents.”

“We are thrilled to have Amy join the team. Her enthusiasm is contagious. We are looking forward to working with her again,” Director Tammy Lange said.