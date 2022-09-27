Seatonville Community Church to host Ron Eckberg concert on Oct. 8

Seatonville Community Church will hold a Ron Eckberg concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 110 W. U.S. Route 6. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Eckberg is a familiar face throughout Northern Illinois and beyond, born and raised in Walnut he enjoyed a successful career as a musician and entertainer before coming to Christ in 1977.

He soon launched a ministry that would take him from coast to coast singing and speaking about his newfound faith. He was a founding member of Walnut Community Bible Church and served as its pastor for 15 years before leaving to work with Youth for Christ in the Bureau Valley School system.

In 2006, Eckberg left Bureau County to take the pastorate of Erie Evangelical Free Church in Erie, Illinois. In 2014, Eckberg passed the leadership of the church on to his son Jonathan and stepped down to serve as Pastor to Seniors.

Today, Eckberg continues to travel, speaking and singing to senior groups and churches throughout the Midwest as well as hosting a daily Facebook video devotion, 60 Seconds and publishes a blog titled Living to Matter.

Eckberg and his wife Judy reside in Erie and have five grown sons and six grandchildren.