Tiskilwa’s Historical Society cancels upcoming concert due to illness

The Tiskilwa Historical Society concert, scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Museum on Main, has been cancelled due to illness.

The Tiskilwa Historical Society hopes to host the “Never Too Late” band from Geneva at a future date.

The society invites the community to mark its calendars for Monday, Oct 10, at the Museum on Main when Sara Phalen will present photos with descriptions of the recent restoration and renovation at their historic 140 East home on Main Street.

The program is titled, Accessible Preservation: A Communal Duty to Engage.