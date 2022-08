The Manlius Sportsman Club’s recent fundraiser was the beneficiary of New Bedford Royal Neighbors of America Matching Funds Project. Patsy Swanson, chapter president (holding check), presented $1,000 to club officers Jeff Wallace, president, Gail Barton, treasurer, and Dave Roger. Other RNA members present were (from left) Mary Etheridge, Mary Hartz, Joanne Nelson, and Polly Lickhart. Photo submitted by Mary Etheridge.