Union Cemetery in Ohio to begin weed and mole control efforts

Because of an ongoing weed and mole problem, the Union Cemetery in Ohio, Illinois, have elected to begin control efforts to contain the issues.

The cemetery hopes to begin the efforts in the near future during the upcoming fall and asks the public to remove any plants or shrubs that they would like to save.

The cemetery cannot guarantee the plants of shrubs existence once the planned treatment begins.

Also because of the upcoming treatments, the cemetery is no longer allowing plants, shrubs or flowers to be planted in the ground by gravesites at this time.