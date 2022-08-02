Bureau County Fair’s Fine Arts Building finalizing entries before Aug. 8 deadline

As the 167th Annual Bureau County Fair approaches, the Fine Arts Building’s entry deadline will be Aug. 8.

Entries to the exhibit include photography, art, baking, canning, textiles, hobbies and collections. Entry blanks can be found online at www.bureaucountyfair.com or copies can be picked up at the fair office.

An exhibitors ticket is $10 and individual entries are $.50 each. Late entries are an additional $1.00. Livestock entries are due by Aug. 15.

Fair office hours will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Life membership passes are also ready and can be picked up during these hours.

Tickets for the Justin Moore Concert, the tractor pull and the two demolition derbies are also available.

The 167th annual Bureau County Fair will be held from Aug. 24 through Aug. 28 in Princeton.