Tiskilwa Historical Society to hold historic home tour during Pow Wow Days on Aug. 6

The Tiskilwa Historical Society will offer guests a chance to tour the stately 180-year-old home “140 East” at the corner of Main and High Streets in an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, during Pow Wow Days.

Participants can learn about the history of this old home and see renovations that have been undertaken over the past year by its new owners, Sara Phalen and Brad Kimme.

The home, built and cared for by Stevens family during the first century of its existence, has more renovations to come and the owners will share exciting plans for its future.

Free timed-entry tickets may be picked up at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main located at 110 East Main Street between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays, July 30 and August 6.