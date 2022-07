Lunch in the Park will be taking place in Sailors and Soldiers Park in Princeton on Friday, July 22.

The menu for the event will include an italian beef sandwich for $5.50, pulled pork sandwich $4, southwest salad for $1.50, broccoli salad for $1.50, nachos for $2 with meat for an extra $3, chips for $.50 and drinks for $1.

There will also be a lemonade stand available from the kids participating.