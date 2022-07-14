The circus heads to Walnut on Tuesday, Aug. 2; sponsored by Chamber of Commerce

Through the sponsorship of the Walnut Chamber of Commerce, the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will be coming to Walnut with shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the W Field located at S. Main St. and E. Walnut St.

The C&M Circus has been providing family entertainment for 37 years. The one-ring, big top circus has been featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top, Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids and most recently OETA’s Big Top Town.

The brand new 2022 performance features big cats presented by Trey Key, aerialists extraordinaire Simone and Kelly, 10th generation loyal bareback horse riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the tightrope and the Wheel of Destiny, Circus Clown Leo Acton and Brandon Ayala on the Rola Bola.

The C&M Circus will be raising the tent at 9:30 a.m. as the public is invited to see the tent rise. Visitors will also be able to tour the grounds, learn about life on the road and see the featured animals.

At 4 p.m. the Midway will open with pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide, face painting, concession stands and box office opened. Circus performances are scheduled to take place at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance of circus day at Avanti Foods, Citizens First State Bank, Ice Box, Walnut Acres County Store and the Walnut Public Library.

Advanced tickets are available for $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 2 through 12 and seniors aged 65 and up.

Tickets will be available the day of the event for $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 2 through 12 and seniors aged 65 and up.

Purchasing tickets in advance will deliver a higher percentage back to the sponsor, meaning more money back to the community.

For more information on this year’s show visit cmcircus.com, email cmcircus@gmail.com, call 580-326-8833 or find C&M Circus on social media.