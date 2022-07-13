Bureau County’s Emergency Management Agency leadership changes hands

On Tuesday, the Bureau County Board approved the hiring of Adam Lind as Director of Bureau County Emergency Management Agency to replace outgoing director Keenan Campbell.

Campbell spent 27 years in public service, including the last 8 years as Bureau County EMA Director. His last day as Director will be July 31.

Campbell’s tenure has included the successful transition of the Bureau County from an Emergency Services Disaster Agency to an Emergency Management Agency.

During his tenure, Campbell also oversaw the implementation of the “Ready Bureau” app, Public Damage Assessment GIS Dashboards and the first UAV drone program for an EMA.

Notable responses during his time with the agency included the Covid-19 emergency, Thanksgiving Day Amtrak incident, Communications tower failure at BuEComm from the Derecho and the Historic Depue flooding.

Campbell was one of the founding members of the Northwest Illinois Incident Management Assistance Team. He was awarded the State of Illinois Emergency Manager of the Year in 2017 and the Navy recognition from the Commanding Officer of Naval Station Great Lakes for his efforts in locating a missing child with a drone during a deployment.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege of my career to serve all the citizens and visitors of Bureau County over the last 8 years,” Campbell said. “Our agency is a shining star in the region and the State of Illinois. I am confident in the abilities of Mr. Lind, and feel like he will continue the very important mission of Bureau County EMA.”

Lind is a lifelong Bureau County resident, having grown up in Princeton. He is the longest tenured EMA volunteer starting with the agency in 1998. Most recently Lind served as the Communications Unit Leader for Bureau County EMA. Lind will assume the position of EMA Director on August 1. He resides in Spring Valley with his wife, Randi.

A retirement open house for Campbell will be held at from 3 to 8 p.m. on July 28 at the Bureau County Metro Center. Food and refreshments will be provided.