Spring Valley Police Department awards Public Service Scholarship

St. Bede Academy student, Brady Mudge, has been announced as the recipient of the Spring Valley Police Department Public Service Scholarship.

Mudge was awarded $500, presented by Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curry.

“Public service is the foundation of communities, “ Curran said. “Those who are public servants are integral parts of everyday communities. This scholarship is directed at high school seniors from Hall High School and St. Bede Academy that have demonstrated academic excellence, a commitment to community service, demonstrate ambition, self-drive, and an interest in becoming a public servant.”

The award is given to a student who is actively and substantially involved in community service, having completed at least 50 hours of community service during high school, must be in good academic standing with a B+ average and must demonstrate an exemplary record of school and community involvement.

“This award is able to be given thanks to generous donations from private individuals in the area who wanted to sponsor the scholarship by the police department,” Curran said.