June 30, 2022
Cross country cyclists make overnight stop in Princeton

Group cycling from Baltimore to San Francisco

By Kim Shute

Pastor Adam Webber ofOpen Prairie United Church of Christ is pictured with a group of cyclists traversing the country raising funds for young adult cancer support. The group of 25 made an overnight stop in Princeton on their trip. (submitted photo)

Twenty-five young cyclists, crossing the country to raise funds for cancer support made an overnight stop in Princeton on June 25, staying at Open Prairie United Church of Christ.

The group is riding from Baltimore, MD to San Francisco, CA raising funds for the Ulman Foundation, which provides resources and support to young adults with cancer.

Their stopover in Princeton included Saturday evening dinner and Sunday morning breakfast prepared by Open Prairie Church members along with a stay in the church sanctuary before departing for its next stop in Iowa City, IA, one hundred twenty miles away.

Open Prairie’s Pastor Adam Webber is pictured with the group.