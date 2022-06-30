Cross country cyclists make overnight stop in Princeton

Twenty-five young cyclists, crossing the country to raise funds for cancer support made an overnight stop in Princeton on June 25, staying at Open Prairie United Church of Christ.

The group is riding from Baltimore, MD to San Francisco, CA raising funds for the Ulman Foundation, which provides resources and support to young adults with cancer.

Their stopover in Princeton included Saturday evening dinner and Sunday morning breakfast prepared by Open Prairie Church members along with a stay in the church sanctuary before departing for its next stop in Iowa City, IA, one hundred twenty miles away.

Open Prairie’s Pastor Adam Webber is pictured with the group.