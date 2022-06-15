Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation presents 2022 scholarships

Six Bureau County students will receive financial assistance from the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation to help cover costs associated with continuing their education.

The Foundation Board of Directors has named Stephanie Gripp of Sheffield, Alex Jagers of Princeton, Lauren McMillan of Tiskilwa, Andrew Stamberger of LaMoille, Thomas Stamberger of LaMoille and Aubreanna Vogel of Princeton as the 2022 recipients of the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarships.

For the past 27 years, the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation has made a financial commitment to assist individuals interested in pursuing a career in agriculture.

To date, $111,250 has been provided in scholarships to individuals who are Bureau County Farm Bureau members or their dependents. The Foundation funding is supported by private contributions, including those from Bureau County Farm Bureau members.

Stephanie Gripp, daughter of Chad and TeNeille Gripp, will be finishing her junior year at Oklahoma State University. Gripp has chosen to pursue a degree in Animal Science with a business concentration and minor in law and legal studies and agricultural economics. After school she hopes to advocate for the industry that has not only raised her but also has given her many opportunities to learn and grow.

Alex Jagers, son of Tom and Gail Jagers, is a recent graduate of Princeton High School. Jagers looks forward to furthering his education at Illinois Valley Community College and then transferring to the University of Illinois where he will major in Farm Management and Agronomy. His goal for the future is to mentor with his uncle and continue his family’s farming operation.

Lauren McMillan, daughter of Kyle and Jodi McMillan, is finishing her Junior year at the University of Illinois. McMillan has chosen to pursue a degree in Organizational and Community Leadership with a Double Minor in Agribusiness and Media. She adds that her interests have expanded, causing her to possibly pursue career options in event planning, advertising, marketing, recruitment and maybe even sales as options for the future. She plans to attend graduate school.

Andrew Stamberger, son of Jayson and Rebecca Stamberger, is a recent graduate of Mendota High School. Stamberger looks forward to furthering his education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he will major in Agricultural Engineering. After college, he plans to use his ag background from the farm and his technical experiences from school to help improve the tools that farmers use each day. Ultimately, he would love to own his own business.

Thomas Stamberger, son of Tim and Susan Stamberger, is finishing his junior year at Southern Illinois University. Stamberger has chosen to major in crop, soil, and environmental management with a specialization in crop production management and soil science. His professional goals include becoming a Certified Crop Advisor in Illinois, acquiring a crop advising job and continuing to contribute to the family’s farm operation.

Aubreanna Vogel, daughter of Cristin and Mac Kruse and Brent Vogel, is a recent graduate of Princeton High School. Vogel looks forward to furthering her education at Illinois Valley Community College where she will major in Agriculture Business Management. She is already chipping away at her degree by taking advantage of dual credit and online classes offered through her high school and IVCC.

All these students were active in extracurricular activities with strong backgrounds in a variety of programs such as FFA, 4-H, Collegiate Farm Bureau, Young Leaders, as well as Church and other school related programs.