Construction underway on Columbus Street walkway

Construction is underway on the Columbus Street walkway.

This week, Princeton’s street department workers began preparing to pour concrete for posts that will support archways on the east and west ends of the street; part of phase one of the project.

The project will begin with new asphalt and electrical on the street and will also include arches, which will be made up of repurposed bricks from Euclid Avenue benches; a performance area and more.

A mural on the south wall of Spoons is expected to complete the project and will likely be historically designed, depicting the roots of the building and South Main Street.

The project, designed by the Princeton Arts Commission and Princeton Historic Preservation Commission has so far been funded by a private donation.