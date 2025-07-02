Noah LaPorte fills all roles at Princeton, All-State on the field/court, role model off it

Princeton senior All-Stater Noah LaPorte always drew a crowd of young admirers seeking his autograph after each basketball or football game. He embraced being a role model to kids of all ages, even his teammates. (Mike Vaughn)

Noah LaPorte’s legacy speaks for itself at Princeton High School.

He was a two-time All-State tight end for the Tigers football team, playing a key role in three straight Class 3A state quarterfinal appearances.

He was a two-time All-State player for the Tigers basketball team, playing a big role in three straight regional championships and sectional finals appearances.

The 6-foot-6 senior forward averaged 20.3 points, 12 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks. He also set the all-time school scoring record with 1,616 career points with a last-second, game-winning basket against Byron in front of a loud crowd at Prouty Gym.

In baseball, he was a four-year starter in center field for PHS, named First Team All-BCR this season as the Tigers’ third leading hitter with a .382 average.

He was a repeat BCR Player of the Year in football and basketball and first team All-BCR in all three sports.

He will continue his football career in the Big Ten for Northwestern University.

All these accomplishments just stamp his honor being named as the BCR Male Athlete of the Year for the second straight year in 2024-25.

But LaPorte leaves a legacy beyond the playing fields. He became a hero to many young admirers that watched his every move and would swarm him after ball games just to say hello, give a high five and get his autographs.

He’s been known to give high fives to the kids in the end zone after scoring a touchdown.

One of those young admirers is 14-year-old Mason Scruggs of Princeton. Mason, who will be a freshman this fall, said he looks up to LaPorte because he’s a such a good leader on and off the field.

“When I was in the sidelines giving the football players water, Noah was always up in energy and also cheering on his teammates pushing them to be their best,” Scruggs said. “When I think of a leader I think of him off of the field where he is a strong academic student. I think Noah is an amazing guy with huge potential in his future.”

Scruggs’ father, TJ, a former Tiger All-Stater, said his two sons, including 10-year-old Grayson, 10, couldn’t have a better role model.

“Not only he is great positive role model, he’s a better kid than he is athlete,” Scruggs said. “When you find out the athlete your kids look up to is such a good student and good kid and does everything right, it makes it easier to root for him.”

LaPorte knows he has eyes of the young admires and embraced his status as a role model.

“Having those kids make you feel like a celebrity and everything is just a great feeling being from a small town and having all these kids look up to you,” he said. “This is where I grew up and to be able to represent all the people in high school sports is great. People look up to me and wanting their kids to look up to me and be that role model, it’s a great feeling.

“I feel there’s a lot more kids just like me in Princeton and that’s a great thing to represent. There’s kids coming up in the high school that look up to me and hopefully they can do the same thing.”

As the water boy for the Tiger football teams ahead of him, LaPorte had his own share of heroes he looked up to.

“I remember Wyatt Davis, Ronde (Worrels), Grant Foes, Alex May. I remember Drew Harp and then I got to play with him my freshman year. Guys like that I got to watch which was pretty sweet,” he said.

Special talent

Tiger coaches Jason Smith (basketball) and Ryan Pearson (football) said they were blessed to have LaPorte play for their programs, an athlete always putting the extra work in to get better.

“What more could you ask for of a kid?” Smith said. “He took pride in being the guy that would outwork you. When you have talent to go with that, that’s a perfect combination. He’s so humble and kind. You just don’t find too many Noahs at his age that has the talent that he does with the attitude and humility he has. It’s pretty special.”

“Noah was a true ambassador for our program. He truly embodied the beliefs of our program…blue collar, hard working individual who was extremely humble and unselfish,“ Pearson said. ”Even though he was blessed with a lot of God given talent, he was always trying to find an edge over his competitors. The way he carries himself is a prime example of what we expect in the Princeton football program. I know he will make Northwestern’s program better."

Princeton senior all-stater Noah LaPorte had a memorable senior season, breaking the school's all-time scoring record and leading the Tigers to the sectional finals for the third straight year. He repeats as the BCR Player of the Year in 2024-25. (Mike Vaughn)

Lifetime of memories

LaPorte leaves Princeton High School with lifetime of memories and championships. But he will remember more than just the wins and losses.

“Just playing with the guys in general, really,” LaPorte said. “In the summer workouts we’d always have challenges and those were always a great time. Just so memories that came out of this place. They were all great times.

“Other than a state championship, I don’t think I could ask for more than what Princeton’s provided me.”

From Tiger stripes to Wildcat

LaPorte will be turning in his Tiger stripes for those of Northwestern this fall. He’s reported for a week of summer workouts and will be taking summer classes to get some Gen Eds out of the way.

“It’s right around the corner and I’m looking forward to it. Big things to come,” he said.

While he’s been told by many people he should get into teaching because he’s so good with kids, LaPorte is undecided what he will study.

“We’ll see what catches my eye and what I fall into,” he said.

There has been no game plan set, but LaPorte said he will likely redshirt his first year on campus.

“I would assume redshirt for me, just to gain weight and get bigger and become more familiar with the play book and everything,” he said. “I wouldn’t be too upset for a redshirt year. One more year of schooling that would be paid for, too. Either way can’t be too bad.”

One day, LaPorte wouldn’t mind coming home to sign autographs as a NFL player. His parents displayed some of his journals at his graduation party written in grade school about playing in the NFL one day.

“It’s pretty cool to see those. Whatever happens happens. I’m just grateful to go on and play at the next level for right now,” he said.