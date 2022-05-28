Harvard grad and Princeton native wins prestigious Animal Law award

Chris Green, a 1985 graduate of Princeton High School, a 1990 graduate of the University of Illinois and a 2004 graduate of Harvard Law School, has been awarded the American Bar Association’s Excellence in the Advancement of Animal Law Award.

The award recognizes exceptional work by an Animal Law Committee member who, through commitment and leadership, has advanced the humane treatment of animals through the law.

“Green is a trailblazer in shaping the field of animal law,” John McMeekin, chair of the ABA Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section said. “He is a true advocate for animals and was the lead drafter and promoter of the ABA policy adopted by the House of Delegates in 2020 calling for training on the use of force during encounters with animals. TIPS is proud to honor our friend and colleague with the Excellence in the Advancement of Animal Law Award.”

Green is the first executive director of Harvard’s Animal Law & Policy Program. He was instrumental in establishing the Harvard Animal Law & Policy Clinic, which last year received a $10 million endowment from the Brooks Institute for Animal Rights Law and Policy.

Green is also a founding member and former chair of the TIPS Animal Law Committee. He previously was was the director of legislative affairs for the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Green, as stated in an earlier news release about the award, persuaded three U.S. airlines to stop transporting endangered animal hunting trophies, helped defeat “ag-gag” legislation in several states and successfully passed an ABA resolution recommending that all U.S. legislative bodies outlaw the possession of dangerous wild animals.

“It is no exaggeration to say that (Green) has a significant hand, in fact the most significant hand of anyone I know, in shaping the field of animal law today through human talent,” Professor Kristen Stilt said.

Green’s parents live in Princeton and he splits his time between Illinois and Massachusetts, where he is the Executive Director of the Brooks McCormick Jr. Animal Law & Policy Program at Harvard Law School.