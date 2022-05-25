Bureau Valley Board thanks all for their graduation efforts

During the most recent Bureau Valley Board of Education meeting, the organization recognized those who contributed to the success of this year’s graduation ceremonies.

BVHS Principal Duane Price congratulated the Class of 2022 and thanked everyone who helped with the graduation ceremony. Julie Platz, BV Elementary/Junior High Principal, also thanked her staff that helped make the 8th Grade Promotion ceremony successful.

The board also thanked and acknowledged the effort of the school’s nurse. School Nurse Kristin Ledergerber was acknowledged as a Staff Exemplar for all her hard work and dedication to the students and staff at Bureau Valley.

It was stated that Ledergerber has led by example during Covid by having a great attitude. The district acknowledged how much she cares for the students, families and staff of Bureau Valley.

The next regular meeting of the Bureau Valley District #340 Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 27.