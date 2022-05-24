Prairie Arts Center volunteers give old building a new look

The Prairie Arts Center was given a facelift this spring due to the efforts of local volunteers, spearheaded by Tyler McCombs.

McCombs, Bureau County United Way volunteer of the year, has been the heart of making the landscaping makeover a reality according to BCUW Executive Director Victoria Yepsen.

McCombs, a landscaper with over 15 years of experience, removed all existing landscaping and incorporated all new grasse, ornamental trees and shrubs, brick and mortar edging, rock and open spaces for artist display.

“McCombs executed all forecasted improvements in his initial plans, but went above and beyond removing unwanted materials, improving downspouts and giving the exterior features a smile with a fresh coat of paint,” Yepsen said. “McCombs is a true pioneer volunteering 75 hours of his time and efforts as he believes in giving back to his community and the importance of maintaining our historic buildings.”

McCombs was able to complete the project with the assistance of local businesses that donated product costs, manpower and equipment.

David Hornbaker with Hornbaker Gardens, Eric Cain with Redi-Crete, Darren Schafer with Express Flighting, Marc Cain with Flight Manufacturing and M.C. Jones Concrete were all major contributors to the completion of this project.

Quint Quiram and Garret Costello with the Princeton Street Department also donated Euclid Street bricks to be incorporated in the landscaping edging.

“This exciting project adds more historic complexity to the building which was built in 1930,” Yepsen said.

McCombs recruited volunteers putting in a combined total of an additional 63 manpower hours including David Kannenburg from Hornbaker Gardens, Stephan Schafer, Rodney Schafer, Kyle Castner and Doug Faber.