“More in Bureau County” garage sales to be held on June 17 and 18

Bureau County Tourism has announced that the “More in Bureau County”county-wide garage sales will take place on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18.

This event, formerly called “More on 34,” has been running for over 17 years. With other counties electing not to participate, the organization decided to keep it local.

Town-wide garage sales will be available in Sheffield, Princeton and Ladd this year. There will also be a number of sales around the county including a two day garage sale at the Bureau County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday.

To have your sale included on the list that will be distributed throughout Bureau County

Email Kathy Bauer at kathybctourism@yahoo.com or call 815-866-3606 after 5 pm. This information is due by June 5.

Along with multiple shopping locations, there will also be a variety of events in Princeton that weekend including Beef & Ag Days on Saturday; Jake Mauer concert on Main Street on Friday night; Old Wheels Car Show at the First Lutheran Church on Saturday and a Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

The Bureau County Tourism Facebook page and the More on 34-Bureau County Facebook page will be posting a list of the sale locations.