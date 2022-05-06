Princeton Chamber of Commerce celebrates 75th anniversary Diamond Gala

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 75th anniversary with a Diamond Gala recognizing businesses and members of the community and their contributions throughout the year.

The event, at The Barn at Hornbaker Gardens, featured dinner, entertainment, auctions and an opportunity to honor those who work to promote Princeton area businesses.

Host and Chamber Director Jennica Cole recognized board members Steve Bouslog, of KB Elliott Financial; Derek Fetzer, of Heartland Bank. Fetzer also was recognized for his years of service to the Chamber.

Honored as Chamber Member of the Year, was Max Halberg, owner Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

Cole praised Halberg for his enthusiasm and giving spirit, saying Halberg is known for never saying no to an opportunity to volunteer behind the scenes.

Arukah Institute of Healing and The Closet were honored as Chamber Organizations of the Year, with the awards being accepted by Sarah Scruggs, founder of Arukah Institute, and Jennifer Conwell, on behalf of The Closet.

Pam Pratt-Marsh, of Shaw Media, was honored as Chamber Ambassador of the Year as voted by fellow chamber members.

During the dinner, Homestead Steering Committee member Tom Kammerer, on behalf of the committee, announced this year’s Homestead Parade Marshal Tom Tester, of MTM Recognition. This year’s Homestead theme is “Small Town, Big Heart.”

Cole said auction items donated by local businesses raised $10,000 during the gala.



