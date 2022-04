OSF Saint Clare will be hosting a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13 in the White Oak Conference Room, located at 530 Park Ave. Princeton.

Masks and appointments are required to donate. To scheduled an appointment call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401.

The group asks individuals to eat before donating and to bring a photo ID. The last date to have donated elsewhere is April 18.